Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

