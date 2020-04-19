Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

