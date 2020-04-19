Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

