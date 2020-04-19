Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.