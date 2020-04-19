DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

