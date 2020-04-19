Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.57.

JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

