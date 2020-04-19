Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $778,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

