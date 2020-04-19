Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.40 million. Camping World posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

