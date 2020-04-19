First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 412 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

