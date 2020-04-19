CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BP were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 229.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

BP stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.