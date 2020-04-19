Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

