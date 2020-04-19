Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

