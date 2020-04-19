CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $292.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.96.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

