Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $20,318,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,677,950 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

