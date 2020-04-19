Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

NYSE APD opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

