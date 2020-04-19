CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 245 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.44 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

