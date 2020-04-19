Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $189.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

