Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.