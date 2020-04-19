Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $429.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $429.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.07.

Shares of REGN opened at $568.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.33 and its 200 day moving average is $383.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.49, for a total transaction of $442,271.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,871.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $16,792,388. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

