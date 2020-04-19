Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,476 call options.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $12,333,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

