Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

