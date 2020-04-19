Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 12,210 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of American National BankShares worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $22.07 on Friday. American National BankShares Inc has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

