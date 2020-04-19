Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 79,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $9.63 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

