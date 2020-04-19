Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.78

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $263.78 and traded as low as $200.00. Indus Gas shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

