Norges Bank Invests $19 Million in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

