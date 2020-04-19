Norges Bank Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 419,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.