Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 184,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 301,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ORAN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

