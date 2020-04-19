Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth $1,889,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 12,561.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WPP by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $34.67 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.