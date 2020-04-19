Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $169,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.