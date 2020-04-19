Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH opened at $57.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.