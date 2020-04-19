PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.97. The company has a market cap of $757.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

