Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSET stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.40. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

