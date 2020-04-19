Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of BBX Capital worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BBX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.02. BBX Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

