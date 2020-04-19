Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RBB opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

