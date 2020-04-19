Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Luther Burbank worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.68 on Friday. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

