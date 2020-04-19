Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Origin Bancorp worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.