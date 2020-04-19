Busey Wealth Management Acquires 194 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

