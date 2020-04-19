Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post sales of $71.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $60.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $345.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $408.49 million, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $417.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,376 shares of company stock worth $1,944,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.