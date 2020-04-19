Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 13,841 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

