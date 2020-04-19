Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

