Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

