Brian W. Adams Sells 2,441 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,441 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $146,679.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
