Brian W. Adams Sells 2,441 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,441 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $146,679.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

