Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

