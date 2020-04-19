Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter.

PSR stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

