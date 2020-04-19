Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Verastem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. Verastem Inc has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

