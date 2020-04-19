Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of RPC worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RES. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.65. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

