Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Unifi worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unifi by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,717 shares of company stock worth $3,341,557. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFI stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

