Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

