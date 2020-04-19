Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.