AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,164.87.

NYSE AZO opened at $991.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,083.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.